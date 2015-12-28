FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China government agencies to jointly punish firms who break the law
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 28, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

China government agencies to jointly punish firms who break the law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Twenty-two Chinese government bodies agreed on Monday to jointly mete out punishment to listed companies identified by the securities regulator to have broken the law.

Listed companies and relevant individuals penalized by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would face punishment or business restrictions from other government agencies as well, CSRC told a news conference in Beijing.

The punishments included being restricted in participating in bond sales and stock incentives schemes.

No specific companies were named at the conference or in the accompanying statement provided to reporters.

The statement was jointly issued by agencies that included banking, insurance, foreign currency and environment watchdogs, as well as China’s top planning agency, tax bureau, commerce ministry and public security bureau.

Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong in BEIJING and Nathaniel Taplin in SHANGHAI; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.