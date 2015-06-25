China Reinsurance mandates banks for up to $2 billion HK share listing: IFR

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), has mandated China International Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and UBS AG to help manage a planned Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $2 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The three banks were named joint sponsors for the IPO, expected in the fourth quarter of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Reinsurance didn’t respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company would join a series of brokerages, insurers and banks raising more than $30 billion in new funds through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector since 2010.