China to resolve renewable energy waste problem by 2020: NEA

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to resolve the problem of wasted power in its renewable energy sector by 2020, the country’s National Energy Administration (NEA) said in a statement on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks between rows of solar panels at a solar power plant on the outskirts of Dunhuang, Gansu province, China, June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Power generated from wind, solar and hydro power plants is often wasted as there is not enough transmission capacity to absorb the electricity, leading to high curtailment rates, especially in northwestern part of the country.

The country vowed to raise the portion of its renewable and non-fossil fuel power consumption to 15 percent of total energy mix by 2020 and 20 percent by 2030.