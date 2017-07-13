FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 13, 2017 / 3:35 PM / an hour ago

France calls on China to allow Liu Xiaobo's family to move around freely

1 Min Read

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a meeting on migration in Rome, Italy in thsi file photo dated July 6, 2017.Alessandro Bianchi

PARIS (Reuters) - France expressed sadness over the death of Chinese dissident and 2010 Peace Nobel Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo on Thursday and called on Chinese authorities to allow his wife and family to move around freely.

"Despite long periods of detention and for more than 30 years, he never stopped defending, with courage, fundamental rights and freedom of speech," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"Human rights are a priority of French diplomacy all over the world and, because of that, this issue is part of our dialogue with China," Le Drian added.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

