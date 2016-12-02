FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China summons diplomats from France and Germany in human rights row
#World News
December 2, 2016 / 3:40 PM / 9 months ago

China summons diplomats from France and Germany in human rights row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned top diplomats from France and Germany after both countries honored human rights activist Wang Qiaoling with a prestigious award, German embassy officials said on Friday.

The meeting followed the presentation of the French-German human rights award in Berlin on Thursday to Wang, whose husband Li Heping, a prominent lawyer, was detained by Chinese authorities in 2015.

The French and German foreign ministers have both called for the release of Li. Germany is known to have criticized growing repression in China in the past.

The German officials gave no further details about the meeting at the Chinese foreign ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Nienaber

