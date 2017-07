FILE PHOTO: Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo is seen in this undated photo released by his families. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING A hospital in northeastern China has invited medical experts from the United States and Germany to help treat Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo for cancer, the local government said on Wednesday.

The hospital, in the city of Shenyang, made the decision at the request of the family, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said in a short statement on its website.

