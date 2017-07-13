FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. rights chief expresses 'deep sorrow' at death of China's Liu Xiaobo
July 13, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 2 hours ago

U.N. rights chief expresses 'deep sorrow' at death of China's Liu Xiaobo

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein arrives for the 31st session of the Human Rights Council at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, who died on Thursday, was and will remain an inspiration, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said, expressing his "deep sorrow" at Liu's death.

"The human rights movement in China and across the world has lost a principled champion who devoted his life to defending and promoting human rights, peacefully and consistently, and who was jailed for standing up for his beliefs," Zeid said in a statement.

He said Liu and his wife Liu Xia were a courageous couple and devoted to each other, and he urged Chinese authorities to guarantee her freedom of movement and to let her travel abroad.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

