March 10, 2016 / 1:52 PM / a year ago

U.S. leads dozen countries demanding China free activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Twelve countries criticized China’s human rights crackdown in a joint statement delivered at the U.N. Human Rights Council on Thursday and called on Beijing to release detained Chinese and foreign activists.

“These actions are in contravention of China’s own laws and international commitments,” said U.S. Ambassador Keith Harper, who read out the statement backed by Australia, Japan and nine European countries.

“These extra-territorial actions are unacceptable, out of step with the expectations of the international community, and a challenge to the rule-based international order.”

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

