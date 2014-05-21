FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China, Russia's Gazprom sign gas supply agreement
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 21, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

China, Russia's Gazprom sign gas supply agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and Russia signed a long-awaited natural gas supply deal on Wednesday, securing the world’s top energy user a major new source of the clean-burning fuel and opening a market to Moscow as Europeans look elsewhere for their energy.

The deal would see Russia supply 38 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to China each year for 30 years under a contract valued in excess of $400 billion overall.

The gas will be transported along a new pipeline linking Siberian gas fields to China’s main consumption centers near its coastline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping witnessed the deal in Shanghai between Russian state-controlled company Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

Gazprom declined to disclose what price was agreed, a key hurdle in talks that have dragged on for more than a decade.

Symbolically, for Putin the agreement represents a major triumph as he seeks to forge new partnerships in Asia while customers in Europe attempt to reduce their reliance on Russian gas in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine.

But from a commercial point of view, much will depend on the price and other terms of the deal.

One potential sticking point was whether China would pay a lump sum up front in order to fund some of the infrastructure costs, but as yet that element of the agreement remains unresolved, Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller said.

Shares in Gazprom rose almost two percent in reaction to the announcement of the deal.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Chen Aizhu and Fayen Wong; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.