Russia's Putin says China to remain 'engine' of global economy
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says China to remain 'engine' of global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks at a news conference after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Ufa, Russia, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS/SCO Photohost/RIA Novosti

UFA, Russia (Reuters) - China’s government is not worried about the situation with the Chinese stock market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday following talks with President Xi Jinping.

“Chinese authorities are reacting to this calmly,” Putin told reporters. “I think that China will remain an engine of the global economy.”

Putin added that Russian economic fundamentals are strong and able to withstand the country’s economic crisis.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk, Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
