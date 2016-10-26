Workers take a billboard of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 off from atop a building in central Seoul, South Korea, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Staff - RTSS86H

BEIJING The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Wednesday that it will not allow Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones to be taken on board flights from Oct. 27.

The CAAC has said that it would outlaw the use and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones aboard flights from September 14.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)