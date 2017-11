BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by telephone on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping (R) and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/POOL/File Photo

No matter how the international or regional situation may change, China’s resolve to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia would not change, Xi said, according to the report.