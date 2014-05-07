FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China criticizes U.S. comments on drilling in S.China Sea
May 7, 2014

China criticizes U.S. comments on drilling in S.China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese drilling in the South China Sea has nothing to do with the United States, and the country has no right to make irresponsible remarks about China’s sovereign rights.

The U.S. had sharply criticized the movement of a huge Chinese oil rig into waters that Vietnam says are its territory.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
