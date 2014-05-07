China criticizes U.S. comments on drilling in S.China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese drilling in the South China Sea has nothing to do with the United States, and the country has no right to make irresponsible remarks about China’s sovereign rights.

The U.S. had sharply criticized the movement of a huge Chinese oil rig into waters that Vietnam says are its territory.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing.