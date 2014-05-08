FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China-Vietnam sea incident not 'clash': China vice foreign minister
#World News
May 8, 2014 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

China-Vietnam sea incident not 'clash': China vice foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping said on Thursday that China and Vietnam could resolve disputes at sea peacefully and that an incident between the countries earlier this week in a part of the disputed South China Sea was not a “clash”.

Vietnam said on Wednesday a Chinese vessel intentionally rammed two of its ships in an area where Beijing has deployed a giant oil rig, sending tensions spiraling in the region.

Cheng made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a forum in Beijing.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Michael Martina
