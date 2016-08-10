FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's securities firms make $9.39 billion profit in first half of 2016
August 10, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

China's securities firms make $9.39 billion profit in first half of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities firms booked a total profit of 62.5 billion yuan ($9.39 billion) in the first half of 2016, the Securities Association of China said.

Revenues during the same period were 157.1 billion yuan, the Association said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday. Over half of the revenue came from trading, underwriting and sponsoring.

Of the 126 firms included in the data, 117 were profitable in the first half of the year. As of June 30, firms' total assets were 5.75 trillion yuan, while securities under management were worth 29.9 trillion yuan.

Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
