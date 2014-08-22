FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House calls Chinese move near U.S. plane a provocation
August 22, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

White House calls Chinese move near U.S. plane a provocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDGARTOWN Mass. (Reuters) - The White House on Friday called a Chinese jet’s close brush with a U.S. surveillance plane over Japan a deeply concerning provocation and said U.S. officials have protested to Beijing.

The Chinese plane came within 30 feet of the American aircraft recently, the Pentagon said earlier. Ben Rhodes, deputy White House national security adviser, told reporters the move was a “deeply concerning provocation.”

“We have communicated directly to the Chinese government our objection to this type of action,” Rhodes said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

