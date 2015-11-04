FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China amends seed law to encourage innovation
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 4, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 2 years ago

China amends seed law to encourage innovation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A farmer harvests in a crop field in Yili, Xinjiang Autonomous Region, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - China amended its seed law on Wednesday to make it easier to introduce new plant varieties onto the market, according to state news agency Xinhua.

New oilseed rape, potato and peanut seeds are among more than 20 crops that will no longer be subject to lengthy approvals but can be directly registered with authorities, Xinhua said, reporting the revisions approved by the country’s top legislature, the National People’s Congress.

The cumbersome approval process, which can take up to four years, remains unchanged for rice, corn, wheat, soybeans and cotton, considered to be China’s most important commodity crops.

The revisions will “encourage breeding innovation, safeguard farmers’ interests and promote the healthy development of China’s seed industry while ensuring food security,” Xinhua quoted parliament head Zhang Dejiang as saying during the debate on the proposed amendments on Saturday.

It is the first change to the legislation since it was enacted in 2000.

Reporting By Dominique Patton; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.