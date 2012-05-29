FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to continue support for service outsourcing: paper
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 29, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

China to continue support for service outsourcing: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will continue to support its service outsourcing sector after a tax incentive scheme expires at the end of 2013, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing assistant commerce minister Qiu Hong.

China granted qualified service outsourcing companies preferential tax policies starting Jan 1, 2009, but the program will come to an end on Dec 31, 2013, the newspaper said.

China’s Ministry of Commerce will study ways to ensure the continuity of incentive policies for the industry, the article said.

China is seeking a bigger share of the global service outsourcing market, as it aims to steer away from an economic growth path that relies heavily on exports and manufacturing.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.