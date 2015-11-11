China's Shandong Dongming signs long-term supply pact with BP

A BP logo is seen at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s leading independent oil refiner, Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group, has signed a long-term crude oil supply agreement with oil major BP, the Chinese company said on Wednesday.

Dongming this year won government approval for direct imports of crude, as part of reforms in China, the world’s second largest oil consumer, to boost private participation in a sector long dominated by state oil giants.

Dongming, known as one of China’s “teapot” refineries, has been given an annual import quota of 7.5 million tonnes to help supply its refinery of 15 million tonnes capacity in Shandong.

The companies did not specify a timeframe in the agreement, said Dongming director and vice president Zhang Liucheng.

“Through a long-term model, they can guarantee us a relatively stable supply,” Zhang told Reuters, adding that no specific timeline had been agreed, but the pact would be renewed on a yearly basis.

Domestic independent oil refineries, which act as China’s main swing producers of refined products, have long been deprived of feedstock crude oil, forcing them to import lower-quality fuel oil to turn out gasoline and diesel.

Zhang did not reveal the volumes discussed, saying only that they should be a “large amount”.

“If prices are good, we’ll take more,” he added. “As we’re the biggest independent refiner, and the only one that can receive VLCCs, they are willing to give us better terms.”

BP could supply crude from different regions, and grades ranging from 15 to 35 API, under the agreement, said Zhang.

Dongming has booked its first cargo under the agreement for February arrival.

The company will need two to three VLCCs a month to meet demand and is also in talks with other suppliers to fulfill its import requirements, said Zhang.

China will have granted 49.18 million tonnes of crude import quotas to private refiners by the end of this year, estimates Dongming, which is partly owned by a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation.

In March, Qatar for Investment & Development (QID Group) and Hamad Bin Suhaim Enterprises signed an initial deal to acquire 49 percent of the refiner and invest in oil and gas infrastructure in China.