China to keep share sales ban in effect until new rules promulgated: Shanghai Securities News
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

China to keep share sales ban in effect until new rules promulgated: Shanghai Securities News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will keep in effect its ban on share sales by listed companies’ major shareholders until the government publishes new rules on such share disposals, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

China’s stock market slumped 7 percent on Monday, partly triggered by fears that a six-month ban on share sales by listed companies’ major shareholders, imposed during the height of a market rout last year, will expire on Jan. 8, unlocking an estimated 1.24 trillion yuan ($190.23 billion) worth of shares.

China’s securities regulator said on Tuesday that it was studying new rules to restrict share sales by listed companies’ major shareholders to ensure an orderly exit.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
