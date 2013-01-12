China CSSC says 2012 profits to be down up to 100 pct

BEIJING (Reuters) - China CSSC Holdings Ltc (600150.SS), the listed arm of China’s biggest shipbuilder, expects to show little or no net profit in 2012 thanks to the impact of declining prices in a sluggish industry.

The company’s net result for 2012 will fall by 95-100 percent of the 2011 figure of 2.52 billion yuan ($400 million), state-run news agency Xinhua quoted the company as saying in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

After a brief recovery in 2010, China’s shipbuilding industry has been on the decline, hit by rising operating costs and a global shipping market that has been oversupplied by a glut of ships ordered before the 2008 financial crisis.

Some global players have said the industry should begin to recover in the first quarter of this year but a report cited by Xinhua from the Shanghai International Shipping Institute said the downturn in China was likely to continue in the first quarter of the year.