FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says probing shipping companies over excessive fees
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 24, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

China says probing shipping companies over excessive fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is probing shipping companies over allegations that they have been levying arbitrary and excessive charges, following complaints from foreign trade firms, the country’s cabinet said.

The State Council has ordered seven departments including the country’s top economic planner, transport and trade ministries to investigate alleged double charges on imports and exports and other illegal fees, according to a notice posted on the cabinet’s website.

For instance, terminal handling charges at some ports have surged to 1,200 yuan ($188) per container from 700 yuan last year, while container-seal fees have increased to 75 yuan from 5 yuan per container, the notice said.

The National Development and Reform Commission had so far found that some shipping companies “have too many items on document charges and unreasonable telex release charges,” the notice said.

Some firms had already started to adjust their fees, it said. Charges for telex releases had been reduced from 500 yuan per order to about 200 yuan.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.