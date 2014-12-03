FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese bank worker shoots colleagues, kills two: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 11:04 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese bank worker shoots colleagues, kills two: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - An employee of China’s central bank shot and killed two colleagues on Wednesday at the branch he was working at in the northeastern province of Liaoning, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in China as firearms are tightly controlled and private gun ownership is restricted.

Xinhua said the gunman, armed with a hunting rifle, also wounded two people, who were in stable condition. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the branch of the People’s Bank of China in Dashiqiao city, the news agency said.

The gunman fired four shots at four colleagues, Xinhua said. Two of the victims were the head of the branch and the chief of the workers’ union.

Police captured the gunman at the scene, Xinhua said.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the shooting is caused by disputes about money, but further investigation is needed to confirm Liu’s motive,” Xinhua said.

Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.