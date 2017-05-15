FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Xi says Belt and Road summit reaches consensus, achieves positive outcomes
May 15, 2017 / 9:56 AM / 3 months ago

China's Xi says Belt and Road summit reaches consensus, achieves positive outcomes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's first ever Belt and Road summit, held in Beijing over the last two days, has reached a broad consensus and achieved positive outcomes, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi's signature foreign policy, the Belt and Road initiative, will not base cooperation on ideological grounds but will be open and inclusive, the Chinese president told reporters at a closing function.

The initiative would work to ensure an open world economy, rebalance globalization and work toward trade liberalization, he said, adding that it would also boost support for green and low-carbon development.

Xi has used the summit on the initiative, attended by world leaders and top officials, to bolster China's global leadership ambitions as U.S. President Donald Trump promotes "America First" and questions existing global free trade deals.

Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

