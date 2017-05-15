China's Xi confident in the future of new 'Silk Road' effort

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said he had every reason to be confident in the future of the Belt and Road initiative, his signature plan to forge a path of peace, inclusiveness and free trade for the globe, beginning with Eurasia.

A road to "peace and prosperity" could be reached if all involved made joint efforts, although the undertaking still had a long way to go, Xi told journalists in Beijing, the Chinese capital, at the end of a two-day summit on the initiative.

The next Belt and Road summit will be held in 2019, he said.