FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
On Alibaba's Singles' Day, more than 27 million Chinese buy international products
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
November 11, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

On Alibaba's Singles' Day, more than 27 million Chinese buy international products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has so far had more than 27 million Chinese consumers buy international brands’ products during Singles’ Day, said Daniel Zhang, CEO of the e-commerce giant, in Beijing on Wednesday.

That number is a sign of the appetite of Chinese people for products from overseas, Zhang said. The issue of counterfeit products prevalent on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms will not affect the company’s plan to expand globally, he added.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is currently holding its annual Singles’ Day shopping festival.

Singles’ Day is the biggest shopping event in the world, larger than the United States’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Many Chinese e-commerce firms offer steep discounts to attract consumption on a massive scale.

Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.