China's Sinopec starts building nation's largest gas storage site

The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinopec said on Wednesday it has started building China's largest natural gas storage and logistics center with the capacity to store up to 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in Henan province in the central part of the country.

The world's second-largest economy is investing in infrastructure from pipelines to storage tanks as Beijing prepares to switch from coal-fired boilers and heating systems across 28 of its smoggiest cities to natural gas or electricity by October.

The storage facility is expected to open in May 2018, Henan's official government newspaper the Puyang Daily reported last week.

The storage facility will be connected to pipelines and supply gas to central China, Beijing and Tianjin.