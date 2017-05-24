FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
China's Sinopec starts building nation's largest gas storage site
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 24, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 3 months ago

China's Sinopec starts building nation's largest gas storage site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Sinopec logo is seen at one of its gas stations in Hong Kong April 26, 2010.Bobby Yip/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Sinopec said on Wednesday it has started building China's largest natural gas storage and logistics center with the capacity to store up to 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in Henan province in the central part of the country.

The world's second-largest economy is investing in infrastructure from pipelines to storage tanks as Beijing prepares to switch from coal-fired boilers and heating systems across 28 of its smoggiest cities to natural gas or electricity by October.

The storage facility is expected to open in May 2018, Henan's official government newspaper the Puyang Daily reported last week.

The storage facility will be connected to pipelines and supply gas to central China, Beijing and Tianjin.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.