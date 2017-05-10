China's regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments: cabinet

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state asset regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments by state-owned firms and strictly control risks, according to a document published Wednesday on the website of China's State Council, or cabinet.
Chinese regulators have cracked down on outbound capital flows that had exacerbated a selloff in the yuan currency and have criticized some Chinese firms for making "irrational" overseas investments.
