3 months ago
China's regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments: cabinet
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 10, 2017 / 9:39 AM / 3 months ago

China's regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments: cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state asset regulator will strengthen supervision of overseas investments by state-owned firms and strictly control risks, according to a document published Wednesday on the website of China's State Council, or cabinet.

Chinese regulators have cracked down on outbound capital flows that had exacerbated a selloff in the yuan currency and have criticized some Chinese firms for making "irrational" overseas investments.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

