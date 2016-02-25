China to reform SOEs using investment firms, asset managers: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed two central government firms to become industrial asset managers and will transform a handful of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) into pilot investment firms as it looks to overhaul weaker areas of its economy as growth cools to 25-year lows.

Two central government-owned asset management and investment firms, China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd and China Reform Holdings Corp, will take on broader responsibilities, investing, holding and managing shareholdings on behalf of the government, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Separately, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), which overseas central government conglomerates, will select three to five companies as pilot state asset investment firms, Xinhua said.

The moves, announced on Thursday, are part of 10 measures aimed at improving the competitiveness of state industry and represent the next phase of China’s SOE reform program.

Last September, the government unveiled its latest program to overhaul the bloated and inefficient state-owned sector, and close so-called zombie companies.

Profits at SOEs declined by 6.7 percent in 2015.

On Thursday, a senior government official said that government will allocate 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) over two years to relocate workers sidelined by planned closures at loss-making factories.

China Chengtong and China Reform Holdings will be empowered to promote mergers and restructuring across a range of industries, while overseeing investment in strategic industries, the news agency said.

China Chengtong, which was founded in 1992, is wholly-owned by the State Council and claims assets of more than 80 billion yuan, with interests in industries ranging from logistics services to pulp paper and tourism.

China Reform Holdings, which is owned by SASAC, was established at the end of 2010 with a mandate to restructure and merge small and uncompetitive SOEs.

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment.

Other measures announced on Thursday include further use of corporate boards, adoption of competitive hiring and compensation practices at state-owned companies, and use of employee stock ownership schemes, the news agency said.

State companies, moreover, will be directed to further adopt standardized corporate governance practices, including the use of boards of directors and supervisors.

The announcement was made at a news briefing by SASAC, the National Development and Reform Commission, Xinhua said.

China has been slowly adopting so-called mixed ownership and management reforms for nearly two years.

In July, 2014, SASAC launched an ownership and management pilot scheme at six central government-owned SOEs. China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp and the State Development & Investment Corp were provided discretionary power to make new investments and dispose of assets.

($1 = 6.5338 Chinese yuan renminbi)