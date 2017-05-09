FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Poly Group transfers coal assets to ChinaCoal
May 9, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 3 months ago

China Poly Group transfers coal assets to ChinaCoal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Poly Group, a real estate developer, said it has transferred its main energy unit to China Coal Group as required by the state asset supervisor.

The transfer was in response to a government order to some state-owned companies to spin off their coal asset if their main business is not coal, the company said in a statement posted on its website late on Monday.

Poly Energies Holding has total coal reserves of 2.6 billion tonnes in Shanxi province and Xinjiang region. It has a planned output of 24.85 million tonnes per year, according to its website.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk

