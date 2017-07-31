Hanergy launches solar-embedded roof tile, eyes mass production

BEIJING (Reuters) - Hanergy Thin Film Power (0566.HK) has launched a solar-embedded roof tile, the first such to be mass produced in China, in a move to meet the country's increasing demand for distributed solar market.

China, the world's leading solar panel producer, faces a capacity glut in a highly subsidized industry amid high power wastage, despite its drive to promote renewable energy.

The 'Hantile' is priced at 1,390 yuan ($206.65) per square meter and will help incorporate photovoltaic modules within the building.

Each Hantile has a capacity of 30 watts and will compete with the present crystalline silicon solar panels that are installed separately on the roof.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) launched its solar roof tiles in May, and said the product will be available in the United States later this year.

"Comparing with Tesla's flat solar tiles, Hantile is able to incorporate solar cells into both flat and curved-face roof tile," said Li Hejun, founder and former chairman of Hanergy.

"Hanergy will prioritize domestic market at this moment and seeks to export Hantiles by early next year," said Si Haijian, Chief Executive Officer, Hanergy Thin Film Power.

China faces stiff competition from India and the United States, who have also been developing solar roof tile products, but has not tasted much success on the mass-production level.

The National Energy Administration said on Friday it will discourage construction of low-tech ground-base solar power projects or projects that require high subsidies.

The Hong Kong-listed company is under investigation by securities regulators after its trade was halted in May 2015. It has paid 1.5 billion yuan ($223.00 million) in overdue trade receivables, with about HK$3.2 billion ($409.78 million) to pay.