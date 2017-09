FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Wacker Chemie (WCHG.DE) said Chinese authorities agreed to refrain from charging the company anti-dumping tariffs on polysilicon as long as it did not sell European-made products below a specific minimum price in the Asian country.

Wacker Chemie, the world’s No. 2 maker of polysilicon, said the agreement would take effect on May 1 and last until the end of April 2016.