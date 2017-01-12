Shenzhen Centralcon buys stake in China South City for $490 million

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co (000042.SZ) plans to buy 23.2 percent of China South City Holdings Ltd (1668.HK) for HK$3.8 billion ($490 million) to become its biggest shareholder, China South City said.

The Shenzhen-listed real estate group will buy the shares from co-chairman Cheng Chung Hing at HK$2.05 per share, a 25 percent premium over its Wednesday closing price.

Shares in Hong Kong-listed China South City surged 9.2 percent to HK$1.79 in early trade on Thursday.

China South City said the two firms would become more competitive by leveraging their respective strengths in residential development, logistics, and trade centers.