5 months ago
China Southern Airlines' shares jump after American Airlines buy-in
March 28, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 5 months ago

China Southern Airlines' shares jump after American Airlines buy-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A China Southern Boeing 787, with Tail Number B-2727, taxis at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 11, 2015.Louis Nastro/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd's (1055.HK) Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by more than 2.5 pct in opening trade after the company said it would sell a stake to a subsidiary of American Airlines (AAL.O)

The carrier's mainland shares also rose by more than 4 percent after announcing the deal, which would make American Airlines the second U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline after Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N).

Reporting by Brenda Goh and John Ruwitch; Editing by Stephen Coates

