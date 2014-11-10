China, South Korea FTA to cover 17 areas: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A free trade agreement between China and South Korea will cover 17 areas including e-commerce and government purchasing, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

China is South Korea’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to $228.9 billion in 2013 - accounting for 21 percent of South Korea’s total trade valued at $1.08 trillion, government data shows.

(This story has been refiled to fix the day of the week in the first paragraph)