CHICAGO China is the main driver of global soybean demand by a long shot, but the growth rate of the country’s imports has slowed in recent years and may do so again in 2017/18, and this could be a drag on soybean prices into next year.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture attaché in Beijing said domestic soybean imports would reach 89 million tonnes in the 2017/18 marketing year, which for China begins on Oct. 1.

This would represent a modest rise from the 86 million tonnes predicted for the current year by the Beijing attaché, although the USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board has 87 million tonnes penciled in for 2016/17 – slightly diminishing the size of the increase.

An 89 million-tonne haul for China next year would be record-setting and is no small quantity – the equivalent of 3.27 billion bushels. For comparison, the world’s largest producer of the oilseed – the United States – harvested 4.3 billion bushels last year.

But if the attaché’s import forecast proves true in 2017/18, it will mark the fourth straight year of a slowing expansion rate for China’s soybean imports. The growth rate would be 2 percent, compared with 4.5 percent last year and 6 percent in 2015/16 (reut.rs/2mx1QN1).

China’s diminishing demand rate would be less burdensome on the global soybean market if supplies elsewhere were not multiplying at such a robust rate - particularly in the top producers and exporters, the United States and Brazil.

SUPPLY OUTPACING DEMAND?

The world did not seem to have trouble growing soybeans in 2016/17, and global production of the oilseed will rise 9 percent over a year prior, at the very minimum.

The United States raised a colossal soybean crop in 2016/17, besting the previous record by 10 percent, and now analysts are expecting a surge in planted acres this spring. This could really load up the supply side of the balance sheet, especially if a fifth consecutive year of record yields is achieved.

USDA has Brazil’s current soybean crop at 108 million tonnes, while Brazilian consultancy Agroconsult recently revised it to 111 million. But there are some rumblings in the market that the harvest could push 115 million tonnes or more, about a 20 percent rise over last year.

On the demand side, global soybean use in 2016/17 should increase just less than 6 percent on the year, about the same rate of usage growth that would be observed if China were excluded from the picture.

While this expansion rate is above average for the past 10 years, it is half the rate of two years ago, and smaller than the boost to global production.

But global demand is still relatively hearty compared with other grains and oilseeds, and this means the 2017/18 soybean harvests in North and South America will be under pressure to perform. Potential tightness in the global balance sheet still weighs heavily on traders' minds, so just one minor slip-up in next year’s supply could send Chicago soybean futures soaring.

ROOM FOR EXPANSION

Although China’s import outlook is not aggressive right now, the forecasts for both this year and next year are still moving targets.

USDA will take an official stance on China’s 2017/18 soybean import prospects in its May 10 world supply and demand report.

Over the past five years, the initial May projection came in either at or above the attaché’s estimate from a couple months earlier. Additionally, China’s final soybean haul was roughly 8 percent larger than USDA’s initial May target in the last two years (reut.rs/2mxrX6D).

This means that both the 2016/17 and 2017/18 import targets have some room for growth, the latter potentially into the mid-90 million-tonne range.

USDA’s March estimate for 2016/17 of 87 million tonnes is exactly the same as what was initially published in May 2016. This might dampen optimism on this year’s imports since the March forecasts during the last three years had already grown larger than the initial figure.

But one piece of good news for soybean exporters is that a ramp-up of Chinese soybean output will not be standing in their way anytime in the near future.

The Beijing attaché also pegged 2017/18 Chinese soybean production at 13.8 million tonnes, up 4 percent on the year. But considering that domestic consumption is many multiples of this, the harvest size should have negligible impacts on the country’s import program.

