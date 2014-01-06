Stampede at China religious event kills 14: state media

A monitor shows the vital signs of a victim who was injured during a stampede at a mosque, in a hospital in Xiji county of Guyuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region January 5, 2014 in this picture released by Chinese official Xinhua News Agency. REUTERS/Li Ran/Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - A stampede at a religious ceremony in northwestern China as food was being handed out killed 14 people and injured 10, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The stampede occurred on Sunday afternoon as traditional food was being handed out at a commemoration for a religious figure at a mosque in the Guyuan municipality in the northwest Ningxia region, Xinhua said.

The Ningxia region is home to a large population of China’s Hui Muslim ethnic group.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, Xinhua said.