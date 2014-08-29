China to cut salaries for state firm executives: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut the salaries of top officials at big state-owned firms in reforms to rein in growing income inequality and boost social justice, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The Politburo, the ruling Communist party’s top decision-making body, has approved the move for state firms controlled by the central government, Xinhua said, citing a statement issued after a meeting of the body chaired by President Xi Jinping.

The move comes amid Xi’s 18-month-old drive against the pervasive graft that he says threatens the Communist Party’s survival.

The graft campaign aims to improve the image of the party and government, which has suffered as some government officials have amassed enormous wealth.

Although the statement did not spell out the exact pay cuts, it said the government would adjust officials’ “excessively high incomes” to ensure a reasonable distribution between executives and employees, as well as adjust pay gaps in different industries to promote “social equity and justice”.

Limits will be set on the executives’ expenses and use of official vehicles, offices, training, business receptions, domestic and overseas business trips and communications.

Executives will also be barred from using public funds to pay for club memberships, Xinhua said.

The pay reform plan will also provide a template for state firms controlled by local governments, it added.

Pay cuts of upto 50 percent loom for senior executives of China’s state-owned firms (SOEs), The South China Morning Post newspaper reported this month.