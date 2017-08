A woman is reflected on a wall with a company logo of Baosteel Group at an office in Shanghai, July 24, 2011.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co (Baosteel), has left prices of hot-rolled coil for November delivery unchanged, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Prices of cold-rolled coil were raised by 100 yuan ($15.00) per metric ton, it said.

The firm's pricing moves usually set the tone for the industry as a whole.