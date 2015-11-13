FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China apparent steel consumption falls 5.7 percent from January-October: CISA
#Business News
November 13, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

China apparent steel consumption falls 5.7 percent from January-October: CISA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant are seen through the fog in Beijing, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apparent steel consumption in China, the world’s biggest producer and consumer, fell 5.7 percent to 590.47 million tonnes in the first 10 months of the year, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said on Friday.

The figure was disclosed by CISA vice-secretary general Wang Yingsheng at a conference.

China’s massive steel industry has been hit by weakening demand and a huge 400 million tonne per annum capacity surplus that has sapped prices.

Producers have relied on export markets to offset the decline in domestic demand, but crude steel output still declined 2.2 percent in the first 10 months of the year, according to official data.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
