FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China says EU anti-dumping duties are 'unjustifiable protection'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 30, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

China says EU anti-dumping duties are 'unjustifiable protection'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European steel workers take part in a demonstration to protest against proposed measures to give China greater access to EU markets, and call for action on subsidised Chinese imports, in central Brussels, Belgium February 15, 2016. The banner reads "Stop China dumping".Yves Herman

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The European Commission's imposition of heavy anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel bars is "unjustifiable protection for the EU steel industry," the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

MOFCOM expressed regret that the move came just weeks after a Group of 20 nations meeting in Chengdu, China, where finance ministers had committed to avoid protectionism.

China's steel industry, swamped in overcapacity yet a major employer, has struggled to meet capacity reduction targets, and rising prices for steel have encouraged producers to ramp up production for export.

China's monthly steel exports rose to the second-highest on record at 10.94 million tonnes in June, data showed, as steel mills kept shipping out products, despite complaints of dumping from other regions including the United States and Europe.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.