3 months ago
EU imposes dumping duties on Chinese steel pipes and tubes
May 12, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 3 months ago

EU imposes dumping duties on Chinese steel pipes and tubes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on Chinese imports of seamless pipes and tubes of iron or steel to protect its industry from steel overcapacity.

In a notice published in the official journal on Friday, the European Commission said it was imposing definitive anti-dumping duties after an investigation on a number of Chinese companies.

Yangzhou Chengde Steel Pipe Co will face an anti-dumping duty rate of 29.2 percent, while Hubei Xinyegang Special Tube Co will face a rate of 54.9 percent.

The EU has imposed anti-dumping duties on several Chinese steel products such as cold-rolled flat steel and stainless steel cold-rolled flat products.

Commenting on the duties, the Chinese commerce ministry said it urged the EU to abide by WTO rules, adding it was willing to work with the bloc to resolve the problems facing the steel sector.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Keith Weir

