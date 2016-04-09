FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China steel exports hurt market economy status, industry official says
April 9, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

China steel exports hurt market economy status, industry official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees examine steel products at a factory of Valin Group in Loudi, Hunan Province, China, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - A flood of Chinese steel product exports is damaging to the country’s market economy status, the head of the steel association said in comments at a conference in Beijing on Saturday.

China Iron and Steel Association Secretary General Liu Zhenjiang said the recovery in prices in 2016 had created a “vicious circle,” driving up raw material costs and also production. 

“Cutting steel capacity is important but controlling steel output is more important,” he said. 

China is seeking to be granted market economy status by the European Union, where its flood of steel exports, combined with new tariffs imposed on foreign imports, has prompted a fierce political debate, particularly in Britain.

Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
