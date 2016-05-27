Goldman sees China steel demand weakening as 'too many furnaces' reopen

An employee talks on his mobile phone near stacks of rebar at Shanxi Zhongsheng Iron and Steel in Fenyang, Shanxi Province, China, April 28, 2016.

MANILA (Reuters) - Producers that returned to China's steel market after a price rally earlier this year may be forced to run below capacity as demand weakens for the rest of 2016, Goldman Sachs said.

"Too many blast furnaces have been reheated, and excess steel production is driving a modest restocking at a time when inventories are usually drawn down," Goldman analysts Christian Lelong and Amber Cai said in a report dated May 26.

"As steel margins return to negative territory, mills that have just incurred restart costs are often forced to operate below capacity and must once again focus on carefully managing their cash-flow."

Shanghai steel futures have fallen around 30 percent from their peak in April. They had rallied on hopes that a stabilizing Chinese economy could lift steel demand.

The price surge encouraged once-shut Chinese steel producers to reopen. Global miner BHP Billiton estimated that more than 50 million tonnes of steel capacity in China were restarted from the beginning of the year.

"In the absence of a surprise ... (with) government stimulus we believe that steel demand is likely to follow a downward path for the rest of the year, in line with historical trends," Goldman said.

As Chinese steel demand softens and more iron ore supply comes through in the second half of 2016, stocks of the steelmaking raw material at the country's ports could rise further, pressuring prices, the bank said.

Inventory of imported iron ore at China's major ports rose to 100.45 million tonnes on May 20, according to consultancy SteelHome, the most since March 2015.

Iron ore stood at $49.90 a ton on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. 29 and down 27 percent from its April peak.

Goldman has forecast iron ore at $46 this year and at $35 in the next two years.