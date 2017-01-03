FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment: state planner
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 3, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 8 months ago

China to hike power prices for outdated steel equipment: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose higher power costs for steel mills operating outdated production equipment, the country's economic planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) ordered utilities to raise power prices by 0.5 yuan ($0.0719) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) on top of current prices for steel mills preserving equipment that ought to be eliminated.

Steel firms owning restricted equipment will be charged 0.1 yuan per kWh more than current power prices, without defining what restricted equipment is.

The policy aims at promoting capacity cutting in the steel industry.

(This story corrects to show increase to be added to current power rates not an overall price increase in second paragraph)

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.