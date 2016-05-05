China ministry: steel price rise due to global demand, China capacity cuts

Cranes are seen above piles of steel pipes to be exported at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING (Reuters) - Recent increases of global steel prices are due to stronger demand, rising overall investment in China and capacity cuts, a spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

“We believe the current round of steel price increases is caused by a combination of domestic and international factors. China is using unprecedented strength to cut capacity and will take measures to increase steel consumption,” spokesman Shen Danyang said at a press conference.

“If relevant countries and regions take responsible steps to cut capacity as China has done, it is possible for the global steel sector to emerge from this difficult situation.”