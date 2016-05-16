FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe, China should consider relocating excess steel capacity to India: exec
#Business News
May 16, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Europe, China should consider relocating excess steel capacity to India: exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - European and Chinese steelmakers should consider relocating their excess capacity to India where demand is still increasing, the chairman of Indian firm Jindal Steel and Power said on Monday.

India plans to almost double annual steel production capacity to 200 million tonnes by 2025, Naveen Jindal told a conference in Beijing. His own firm is planning to raise capacity from 8 million tonnes a year to 15 million tonnes in the next 2 to 3 years, he added.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
