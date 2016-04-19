China has done 'more than enough' in reducing steel capacity: commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has done “more than enough” to reduce capacity in its steel sector, the country’s commerce ministry spokesman said on Tuesday in Beijing.

Asked what steps the Chinese government will take following unsuccessful steel talks in Brussels on Monday, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang told reporters, “China has already done more than enough. What more do you want us to do?”

China and other major steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making producers afloat.