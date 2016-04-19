FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stills sees large potential domestic growth for steel demand
#Commodities
April 19, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

China stills sees large potential domestic growth for steel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan, in China's Hebei Province, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still sees a large potential for growth in domestic demand for steel, the country’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing that a tepid economy and shrinking demand for global steel is key problem leading to global glut.

Shen’s remarks came after China and other major steel-producing countries failed on Monday to agree measures to tackle a global steel crisis as the sides argued over the causes of overcapacity and whether Beijing is keeping loss-making producers afloat.

Shen added that trade protectionism was not productive.

Reporting By Sue-lin Wong; Editing by Ed Davies

