FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
China asks regions to spell out how they will crack down on low-grade recycled steel
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
January 20, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 7 months ago

China asks regions to spell out how they will crack down on low-grade recycled steel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has asked local authorities to provide a list of producers of a highly-polluting kind of low-end steel product, with details of specific measures and a timetable for phasing out its production, as part of China's drive to tackle smog.

The state economic planner, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), requested local authorities to submit the list to relevant central government agencies by Jan. 20, according to a statement on the website of the National Energy Administration.

The government has pledged to halt production of the polluting low-end steel product by the end of June and has sent 12 inspection groups to areas including Hebei, Henan, Guangxi and Heilongjiang to oversee the move, state media Xinhua has reported.

The move is part of the government's efforts to tackle smog as well as to cut excess steel production capacity.

News of the renewed crackdown pushed China's steel rebar prices to three-week highs last week.

The low-grade steel produced in small low-tech furnaces, often using recycled material, has been identified as not only as a source of pollution but also a major safety hazard because the steel products are easy to break.

The crackdown will affect about 4 percent of the country's steel output, according to Xinhua.

China has launched a campaign to shut down substandard steel production as part of its war on pollution and industrial overcapacity. It is planning to close 100-150 million tonnes of annual steel production capacity over the 2016-2020 period.

Donald Trump, due to be sworn in as U.S. president later on Friday, has stacked his trade transition team with veterans of the U.S. steel industry's battles with China, signaling a potentially more aggressive approach to U.S. complaints of unfair Chinese subsidies for its exports and barriers to imports.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Adrian Croft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.